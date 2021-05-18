KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,661,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 140,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.50. 6,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,678. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.58 and a 200 day moving average of $203.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $133.17 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

