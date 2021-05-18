Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $77,175.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 186,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,599.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,528. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $885,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 183.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

