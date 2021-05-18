Kineko (KKO) Hits Market Cap of $5.76 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, Kineko has traded flat against the dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00004836 BTC on popular exchanges. Kineko has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $316,443.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00089270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.31 or 0.00403635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00229252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.87 or 0.01309797 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 2,742,658 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.

Buying and Selling Kineko

