Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGFHY shares. DNB Markets started coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

KGFHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,216. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.