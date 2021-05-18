Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.33.

Several brokerages have commented on KNSL. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $157.90. The stock had a trading volume of 89,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,238. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $135.17 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.22.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.