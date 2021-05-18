Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

KIGRY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,268. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

