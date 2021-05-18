Kismet Acquisition Three (NASDAQ:KIII) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 1,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 46,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

About Kismet Acquisition Three (NASDAQ:KIII)

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

