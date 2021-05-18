Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.57, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.96%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

