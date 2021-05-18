KLAYswap Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $351.40 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $45.14 or 0.00100142 BTC on major exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $351.40 million and $10.08 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00089863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.00442305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.72 or 0.00230087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.41 or 0.01347471 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00042239 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

