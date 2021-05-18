Klever Hits Market Capitalization of $305.29 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Klever has a market cap of $305.29 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klever has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0899 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00088561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.00399339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00228328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.59 or 0.01307258 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00044646 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.