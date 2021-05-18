KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KNBE. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of KNBE opened at $19.10 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

