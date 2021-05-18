Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,600. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after buying an additional 3,307,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,035,000 after buying an additional 1,753,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,610,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Knowles by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after buying an additional 659,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,120,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 678,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. Knowles has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

