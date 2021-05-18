Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KTB opened at $65.67 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

