Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $207,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average is $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

