Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $207,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after buying an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after buying an additional 452,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

