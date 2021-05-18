Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $216,000 in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,207,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xerox by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 628,533 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xerox by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 521,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

