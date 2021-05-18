Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $241,000 in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $715.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 140.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $704.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $702.77. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.38, for a total transaction of $1,222,161.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,752.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,777 shares of company stock worth $7,361,175. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.