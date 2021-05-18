Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $114,000 Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PNNT stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $425.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.