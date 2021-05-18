Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after buying an additional 144,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,045,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,646,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $316.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.23 and its 200 day moving average is $286.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $160.96 and a one year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

