Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HNDL. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 7,221.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

