Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

DE traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $130.51 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

