Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 276,773 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,773 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $66,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on J shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average of $116.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

