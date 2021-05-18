Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

NYSE WMT traded up $5.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.10. The company had a trading volume of 301,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,965. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day moving average is $141.77. The company has a market cap of $405.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

