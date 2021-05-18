KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,530.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000886 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00167024 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,788.24 or 0.03982443 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

