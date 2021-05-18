L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings. L Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 226.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

LB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on L Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,658. L Brands has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

