LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 29,295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.05 and its 200-day moving average is $105.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.40.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

