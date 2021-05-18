LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

NFLX opened at $488.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $521.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.