LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $17.76 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $817.01 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $529.43 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $815.14 and a 200-day moving average of $771.40. The stock has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 93.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $38,077,471. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

