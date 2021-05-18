LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $17.76 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $512,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $38,077,471 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG opened at $817.01 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $529.43 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $815.14 and a 200-day moving average of $771.40. The stock has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.05, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

