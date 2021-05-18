LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 1,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $244.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.22 and a 200-day moving average of $202.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.47 and a one year high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

