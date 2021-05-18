LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 10,714 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Accenture were worth $66,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after buying an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $287.00 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $188.11 and a 52-week high of $294.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.05. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

