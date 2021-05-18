Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $267.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

NYSE LH opened at $267.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

