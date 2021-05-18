LABS Group Market Cap Hits $15.36 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $15.36 million and approximately $969,705.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00405057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.79 or 0.00235126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005062 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.44 or 0.01389038 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

