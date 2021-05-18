Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,025,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,352,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $50,591.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,485.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,769 shares of company stock valued at $963,927. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LADR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.