Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

NYSE DFP opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

