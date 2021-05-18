Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $576.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $555.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,158.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

