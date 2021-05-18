Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 703 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $224.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.63 and a 200 day moving average of $210.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.