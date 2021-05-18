Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

