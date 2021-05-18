Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 32,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $199.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Argus boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

