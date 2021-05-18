Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.960-3.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $102.51. 6,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

