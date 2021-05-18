Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LABP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.