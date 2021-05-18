Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

In related news, CMO Joel Richard Culp purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last 90 days.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.