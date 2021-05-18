Lead Wallet One Day Trading Volume Tops $344,024.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $344,024.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog.

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

