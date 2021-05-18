Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3,136.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 356 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock worth $9,521,804. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $169.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average of $147.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.41.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

