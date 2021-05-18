Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 62.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after buying an additional 1,971,984 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,375 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,347,000 after buying an additional 440,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,035,000 after buying an additional 311,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $27.98.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

