Legrand’s (LGRDY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale lowered Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

LGRDY opened at $21.00 on Friday. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

