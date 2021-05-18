Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.24 million.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.13. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.57.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade makes up 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of Lemonade as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

