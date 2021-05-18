Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,377. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

