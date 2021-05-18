Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $11.64 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 4.6% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.