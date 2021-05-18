Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Increases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 413.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,309,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 72.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.